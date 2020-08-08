Story County Board of Health Sends Letter Recommending Countywide Mask Mandate

AMES, Iowa — The Story County Board of Health has sent a letter to the Board of Supervisors recommending a countywide mask mandate.

“Part of it is because we’ve been waiting for a masked mandate, and it’s not going to happen. In our county, we’re looking at somewhere of 30,000 students coming back. And that’s a big population. We’re looking on the possible horizon of home football games where up to 50,000 to 100,000 people can invade Ames from not only all over the state but from other states. And to be quite honest, we’re kind of scared,” Story County Board of Health member Dr. John Paschen said.

“I think this letter is very appropriate for Story County and Ames and our community,” Story County Board of Health member Louisa Tabatabai said.

They want to take local control, despite Gov. Kim Reynolds’ resistance for local or statewide mask mandates.

“The governor has the authority in a public health emergency. I think the statute is pretty clear that the governor has the authority in a public health emergency to make emergency proclamations,” said Lynn Hicks, communications director for the Office of the Attorney General of Iowa.

In a statement from the Office of the Attorney General of Iowa, they outline an Iowa Code that says “local boards of health can make such reasonable rules and regulations, not inconsistent with the rules of the state board or public health standards and may be necessary for the protection of public health. And the rules of a county board shall become effective upon approved by the county board of supervisors.”

However, it could still be against state law.

“Then I think it’s almost our responsibility to do it. And if it’s not legal, then what we’re doing is civil disobedience. I think it’s an important thing to do,” Dr. Paschen said.

The next step for this letter is the board of supervisors who are meeting on Tuesday. After that, the letter may be released to the public.