A strong storm system delivered with multiple severe thunderstorms and one tornado in Central Iowa on Tuesday evening (April 4, 2023). The storms fired up just after 3 PM in southwest Iowa and developed to the northeast towards the Des Moines Metro. During the evening, the storms pushed east of I-35.

Travis Bell – Just north of Osceola at Hwy 69 and Starline Ave.

Travis Bell – Just north of Osceola at Hwy 69 and Starline Ave.

Travis Bell – Just north of Osceola at Hwy 69 and Starline Ave.

Brian & Wendy Stanley – Clarke County

Clayton Carson – Osceola

John K – Osceola

Kevin Terlouw – Sully

Melissa Holdefer – Grinnell

Mitch Carroll – West Boone

The main result of these storms was lots of hail. Reports of pea-size to even baseball size fell from southwest to northeast Iowa through the night. The largest hail was some baseball size hail that fell near I-35. It busted some vehicle windows.

As one storm in particular trekked into southeast Iowa, it met up with the warm humid air that had built in along a warm front during the afternoon and started to rotate. The first reports of a tornado in Warren County happened around 7 PM. The storm continued to produce a rope-like tornado through Warren to Marion County. People in Melcher Dallas, Pleasantville, Knoxville and even Pella reported seeing the tornado or funnel. The majority of the time the tornado stayed in rural areas, but some farmstead damage was seen in spots. We’ll have more on damage later today.

The tornado was well-photographed and viewed by numerous people. Here is a gallery of pictures that viewers submitted through our Photolink.

Addie Quinn – Pleasantville

Bernie Mull – Pleasantville

Bev DeVries – Pella

Bobbi Jo Hoch – Marion County

Cliff and Tracy Jones – Melcher Dallas

Corey Van Kooten – Pella

Dave Ridnouer – Knoxville

David Franklin – Pleasantville

Jaco Shetler

Julie Lyle – Pleasantville

Justin Vanderecken

Kathy Goodwin – Pleasantville

Mike Christian – Pleasantville

Many spots also received some nice rainfall amounts. Here are some of the highest totals:

Marshalltown 0.77″

Des Moines 0.72″

Grinnell 0.6″

Iowa Falls 0.59″

Creston 0.52″

Newton 0.49″

Centerville 0.27″

Osceola 0.21″

Ottumwa 0.19″

Quiet sunny and warmer weather is expected through the next week ahead. Check out the forecast details here.