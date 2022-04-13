The National Weather Service’s storm surveys in North Central Iowa have revealed at least four tornadoes that swept across the area Tuesday night. Two of the tornadoes rated EF-2, with maximum wind speeds estimated at over 120 mph.

Survey crews were continuing to check damage in the area into the evening Wednesday, with the possibility of further tornadoes, or changes to the tracks possible in the coming weeks, especially after satellite imagery becomes available that could reveal more paths.



With four tornadoes confirmed in Central Iowa, and an additional three so far in Northeast Iowa from the La Crosse National Weather Service teams, the count for tornadoes in Iowa for 2022 has jumped from 15 to at least 22 already.