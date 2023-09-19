STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — A man was arrested for attempted murder in Storm Lake after he allegedly stabbed another man five times and stole his cellphone.

Just after 5 p.m. on Monday, the Storm Lake Police Department was called to the 700 block of Highview after a man had been stabbed, according to a release from the police department.

The release said that the man was being chased by the attacker, but was able to escape and run inside the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center for help.

The victim identified the suspect as Oscar Ortiz, 31, of Laurens.

Ortiz had allegedly fled the area in a vehicle according to witnesses.

At around 5:15 p.m., police were told that Ortiz was surrendering himself at the police department. Ortiz was then able to be taken into custody without incident.

After further investigation, police determined that just before 5 p.m., Ortiz had confronted the victim on Lochedem Drive. Ortiz allegedly attacked the victim with a hunting knife and stabbed him five times in the upper torso. Ortiz also took the victim’s phone, according to officials.

Police allege that the victim then fled on foot, escaping to the hospital.

At the hospital, the victim was treated for serious injuries before being flown to another hospital for further treatment.

Ortiz is being charged with attempted murder and first-degree robbery, both class B felonies, willful injury causing serious injury and assault while participating in a felony, both class C felonies, and going armed with intent, a class D felony. Ortiz was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

The Storm Lake Police Department was assisted by the Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Office and the Buena Vista County Attorney’s Office.