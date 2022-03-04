STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A man has been charged with attempted murder after Storm Lake Police found a woman with knife injuries on Thursday night.

According to a press release from the Storm Lake Police Department, a woman called for emergency help at 1 Marks Court in Storm Lake due to a domestic assault incident around 11:30 p.m.

When police arrived at the residence, they found a woman with serious injuries to her face and hand.

Police alleged through investigation that Edgardo Ruedas, 29, of Storm Lake, attacked a woman with a large knife by hitting her in the face and hand. A two-year-old child was present during the incident but not injured.

The woman was taken to Buena Vista Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Ruedas was charged with attempted murder, willful injury causing serious injury, domestic abuse assault with a dangerous weapon, and child endangerment. He was taken to the Buena Vista County Jail on a $37,000 bond.

The Iowa Department of Human Services and Buena Vista County Attorney’s Office assisted the police with this incident.