Storm Debris Curbside Collection Begins Monday in Des Moines

Des Moines, Iowa — Des Moines residents have one opportunity to dispose of their storm debris curbside for free, beginning on Monday.

Des Moines Public Works announced Friday that it will begin door-to-door curbside collection of storm related on Monday, August 17th at 6:00 a.m. Crews will make a single pass the city, stopping at each home only once. They expect that process to take weeks to possibly be complete. They ask for patience as you wait for your collection date.

The city released a list of guidelines for homeowners to follow to ensure their debris is collected:

Tree branches must be placed on City right-of-way “parallel” to the curb

Branches cannot exceed 18 inches in diameter or eight feet in length

Branches that are too long will be left behind

Garden vegetation and incidental trimming and branches from trees not damaged from the storm shouldn’t be included

Place branches away from fire hydrants, mailboxes, utilities or any other items that could be damaged by equipment

No tree material from work done by private contractors should be included

More details can be found here

If a resident has a large tree down on their property, the city suggests hiring a private business to remove it. Public Works will not remove debris that isn’t left on the curb.

A regularly scheduled ‘SCRUB’ event will still be held on Saturday at the MWA Compost Center at 1601 Harriet Street and the MWA Transfer Station at 4198 Delaware Avenue for Des Moines Residents.

You can find more details about the City of Des Moines’ cleanup efforts can be found on their website.