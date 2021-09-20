Stop track tragedies – it’s railroad safety week in Iowa

IOWA — Six Iowans have already been killed in accidents with trains in 2021 – and all of them were completely preventable. On Monday, the state began a weeklong recognition of Railroad Safety Week.

Staff and volunteers at the Boone Scenic Valley Railroad joined mayor Steven Ray to mark the week – an important subject for a railroad town. Most fatalities involving trains in Iowa involve a vehicle ignoring warning lights and signs and attempting to beat a train. That can be a deadly choice.

“Trains can’t stop, they can’t swerve,” says Francis Edeker with Operation LifeSaver-Iowa, “They can’t stop quickly. They can stop, but at 55 miles per hour, it takes a mile to stop.”