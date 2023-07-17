DES MOINES, Iowa — A carjacking and a short police chase ended at the Iowa State Fairgrounds early Monday morning after a stolen car crashed through the gates.

The incident began at a car wash in the 1400 block of E. 14th St., where the victim was cleaning his car, Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said. The victim told police group of five men, at least one of them armed with a gun, took his phone and his car around 1:48 a.m.

An officer spotted the stolen vehicle at E. 29th St. and Easton Blvd. around 4:26 a.m. and a short pursuit began, said Sgt. Parizek. The stolen vehicle crashed through Gate 2 of the fairgrounds, located off E. University. Because of damage to the gate, officers couldn’t immediately get through to follow.

Once officers got inside the fairgrounds they established a perimeter and a K9 from the Altoona Police Department assisted in the search for suspects. Sgt. Parizek said one suspect was located and taken into custody. His name has not been released.

The incident remains under investigation.