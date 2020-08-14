Still Without Power? Some Residents May Have to Call Local Electricians First

DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s been five days since the derecho storm and 181,000 people are still waking up without electricity Friday morning. Many people are waiting on utility companies to flip the switch to restore power, but in some cases, you still may need to hire an electrician first.

Due to the high winds and plenty of falling trees, limbs, and power lines, many people’s overhead electrical connections to their homes were bent and broken. It may come as a surprise to some, but that’s not MidAmerican or Alliant Energy’s responsibility to fix. It’s actually the homeowners.

“That’s what everybody always thinks, since MidAmerican owns the meter, they own everything on the house,” Lazer Home Services owner Bob Kamin said. “So they have storm damage, they call MidAmerican, a couple days later MidAmerican comes out and says ‘you need to get an electrician out here.’ That’s because basically, everything that’s on your house is owned by you as the homeowner.”

It’s a major misconception and if you don’t know, it can waste everyone’s time because these energy companies won’t even touch your electricity to get it restored due to safety concerns until the overhead electrical connections are fixed by an electrician.

“It’s more common than what we would like it to be so that’s why we are encouraging customers right now to look at that and make sure they understand what it is and make sure it’s in good working order,” Randy Bauer, Alliant Energy’s Director of Operational Resources, said. “We want to get our customers restored as absolutely fast as we can, so it’s more common than what you may think.”

That’s why electricians, like Lazer Home Services in Ankeny, have been working around the clock to restore all of these conduits and meter bases on homes. Kamin said they are working until 10 p.m. every day this week and will continue to do so into the weekend and even next week due to high calls for service.

At this time, he said they are about a day behind on repairing these electrical connections but are trying to work their hardest to get ahead of the game. Even if someone’s neighborhood doesn’t have power yet, they are still trying to get out and fix the homeowner’s overhead connection, so when it does turn back on clients aren’t waiting on them.

Besides a major influx in calls, another obstacle electricians are facing right now is supply shortage.

“Since this happened to the whole state we are doing everything we can to get supplies. I mean just basic parts that we need, we are scrambling. We are going everywhere. Just all the supplies are out. Cedar Rapids was hit, all the suppliers, the big vendors where we buy the material from are out. Homeowners are probably experiencing the same thing going to home centers, there’s just no parts left. So we are picking up one part here, one part there, another one over here,” Kamin said.

Alliant Energy said while broken overhead electric connections do stop individual homes from receiving power, it doesn’t impact the rest of the neighborhood from getting back on the grid.

If you have underground electrical wiring, this isn’t as much of an issue.