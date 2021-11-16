Steven Vogel found guilty of murder in 2020 killing of Grinnell man

Steven Vogel (WHO 13)

The man accused of killing a Grinnell man and then burning the victim’s body in a Jasper County ditch has been found guilty of murder.

A jury found Steven Vogel guilty of killing 44-year-old Michael Williams back in 2020. Vogel was convicted of first-degree murder as well as abuse of a corpse. Authorities said Williams was strangled before his body was wrapped up and set on fire in a rural ditch near Kellogg.

Three others, Julia Cox, Roy Garner and Cody Johnson, were also charged with abuse of a corpse as well as destruction of evidence and accessory after the fact.

Vogel is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 13.

