ANKENY, Iowa — Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor, and current Republican presidential candidate, told Iowans in Ankeny Wednesday night that all states should release results on election night.

States have different election rules. Some states have longer early voting periods (Republicans shortened Iowa’s to 20 days last year). Some states allow ballots to be counted as long as they are postmarked by election night (Iowa Republicans changed the law so that ballots must be received by the county auditor by election night).

“Integrity in the process matters,” Haley said during her event at The District in Ankeny. “When you lost that, you lose all credibility.”

Voting integrity has become more of a prominent topic since Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election but claimed that he won. Trump lost more than 60 court cases regarding his claims of widespread fraud.

Haley didn’t weigh in on that during her event. But after a man in the audience asked about election security, she said, “When those ballots come in, they (election officials) need to verify signatures. Count those as they come in,” Haley said, “There’s no reason any state can’t produce the results on election night. There’s no reason whatsoever.”

Iowa’s auditor race was among the races not determined by election night. It took about two weeks to sort through recounts that showed Democratic incumbent Rob Sand defeated his Republican challenger by 2,893 votes out of 1,230,416 cast.