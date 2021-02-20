State Wrestling Tournament Boosts Downtown Restaurant Sales

DES MOINES, Iowa — Despite smaller crowds at this year’s Iowa High School State Wrestling Tournament, restaurants were happy to welcome the boost in business.

“Since the tournament has been in town, we’ve seen a nice uptick in sales,” said Gwen Page, the president and co-founder of Fong’s Pizza. “This location downtown, we are still close to half down in our sales compared to normal. And we are seeing normal business levels even with the reduced amount of tables for dining in.”

According to the Iowa Restaurant Association, bars and restaurants in the state have lost more than a billion dollars in sales during the pandemic.

Earlier this month, Gov. Kim Reynolds lifted COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, including mask and social distancing requirements. Businesses like Spaghetti Works have benefited from the lifted restrictions.

“When Governor Reynolds lifted the mitigation [measures] as far as capacity and the six-foot [distance] on the tables, that allowed us to put our restaurant back to where it normally was,” said Tracy Vannoni, the general manager for Spaghetti Works.

Those at both restaurants agree that they are looking forward to future events and serving the crowds.