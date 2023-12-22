MONROE COUNTY, Iowa – Three people were pulled from a submerged vehicle in a farm pond in Monroe County Thursday night after officials say they drove through a field trying to get away from the Iowa State Patrol.

Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol tells WHO 13 a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle on Highway 34 east of Albia on a traffic violation around 8:30 p.m. The driver refused to stop and led the trooper on a short chase which left the road and went through a farm field, ending up in a pond.

The trooper was able to get the three occupants out of the vehicle and had to perform CPR on a 17-year-old passenger. The 17-year-old was transported to a Des Moines hospital by air ambulance. Their condition is not known.

The other passenger in the vehicle received only minor injuries.

Sgt. Dinkla said the 21-year-old driver, who was not injured, was arrested for driving while barred and criminal mischief.

The names of those involved are expected to be released later Friday.

The incident remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.