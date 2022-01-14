State Trooper injured after patrol car hit on northern Iowa highway

IOWA — An Iowa State Patrol trooper was injured when his parked squad car was hit by a semi. It happened in the Mason City district earlier on Friday. The State Patrol says a trooper was in the car assisting with another crash when his car was hit by the semi. The trooper suffered minor injuries and was checked out a local hospital.

Travel is not advised across most of Iowa this evening. The Iowa State Patrol urges anyone who does go out to use caution and drive at a safe speed limit, even if it is below the listed speed limit.

