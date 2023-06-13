DES MOINES, Iowa — The now former Iowa Senate Minority Leader is defending the decision that cost him his leadership role.

Last Wednesday, Democratic members of the Iowa Senate chose Sen. Pam Jochum, District 36, from Dubuque to serve as the Senate Minority Leader.

The move came after what Iowa State Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls said was a “difficult decision to fire two longtime staffers”. Wahls said they did not see eye to eye with for the future of the Senate staff.

“My Senate Democratic colleagues disagreed with my decision,” said Sen. Wahls, (D) District 43, from Coralville on a Twitter post. “There is always resistance to change and new ideas, and I stand by the decision because Iowa Democrats desperately need a new direction and leaders who will chart that course.”

Wahls was first elected to the Iowa Senate in 2018 and winning another term in 2022. Wahls served as the highest ranking democrat in the Iowa Senate for three sessions. Jochum is in her fourth term as an Iowa Senator, with experience in leadership roles in the past as Senate President and an Assistant Democratic Leader this last session.

“I want to thank Sen. Wahls for his vision and leadership in guiding our caucus over the last three legislative sessions,” said Sen. Jochum. “…Senate Democrats look forward to offering a better way forward for the people of Iowa — in 2024 and beyond.”

The new legislative session convenes on January 8, 2024.