DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa State Senator Brad Zaun joined WHO 13’s Zach Fisher on Today in Iowa Sunday.

Zaun answered questions about the governor’s successful push for educational savings accounts, where he was a big proponent of the bill in the Iowa Senate.

He also discussed the two bills restricting LGBTQ education in grades K-8 and requiring school districts to inform parents if their child is identifying as a different gender other than what is on their birth certificate.

Zaun finishes by sharing his thoughts on what he wants to see be done in the rest of the session, and what Iowa Democrats should do in response to officially losing First-in-the-Nation status.