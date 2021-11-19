State report details 17 safety violations at Adventureland’s Raging River on the day of deadly accident

ALTOONA, Iowa — Four-and-a-half months after a tragedy at Adventureland, state officials have released a report detailing what was done wrong that may have led to a boy’s death.

Inspectors with the Iowa Division of Labor found 17 violations were present on the Raging River on July 3rd, the day the Jaramillo family’s raft flipped.

Eleven-year-old Michael Jaramillo and his older brother became trapped underwater for several minutes. Michael didn’t survive and his brother spent a month in the hospital recovering. Their father also suffered extensive injuries requiring surgery.

Among the violations documented by inspectors:

Inadequate air pressures in raft bladders

Rafts were patched using unapproved material, meaning Flex Seal

Weirs, or dams, to regulate water levels were replaced with parts that the manufacturer did not approve

One of the weirs had come loose

The ride operator and attendant weren’t adequately trained

The evacuation training was inadequate and the evacuation access was blocked by the set-up for a fireworks display

The Division of Labor’s safety order also states the Raging River cannot legally be operated again until 11 specific issues have been addressed.