State Patrol: Two Adults, 1 Child Die After Wrong-Way Driver Causes Crash

HARDIN COUNTY, Iowa — A wrong-way driver smashed into an SUV Sunday night, killing two adults and a child, according to the Iowa State Patrol. A patrol spokesman says that crews flew a second child to a Des Moines hospital with serious injuries.

The spokesman said the crash happened about 7:30 p.m. on Highway 20 near the Alden/Buckeye exit. The wrong-way driver experienced only minor injuries.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to the spokesman.

Authorities did not immediately release the identities of the people involved in the crash.