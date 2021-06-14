State Patrol: Teens in custody following chase, rollover crash in stolen vehicle

DES MOINES, Iowa – Three teens are in custody after the Iowa State Patrol says they led officers on a chase in a stolen car from northeast Iowa that ended in a rollover crash at Highway 5 and Fleur Drive.

Sgt. Alex Dinkla says the pursuit began around 7:20 a.m. Monday on I-80 westbound near mile marker 150, between Mitchellville and Colfax, when a Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement officer found a vehicle that had been reported stolen from the Waverly area.

The vehicle had three juveniles inside and refused to stop for the officer.

The chase continued west on I-80 and then went southbound on Highway 65. It was terminated the by the Iowa State Patrol because of safety concerns due to the high volume of traffic during the morning commute.

Officers with the Norwalk Police Department were called at 7:44 a.m. to respond to a single-vehicle rollover crash at Highway 5 and Fleur Drive. The vehicle involved turned out to be the same stolen vehicle from the earlier Iowa State Patrol pursuit.

Officials say the 15-year-old driver was trying to exit Highway 5 when the rollover accident happened. The driver, along with two passengers both aged 16, suffered minor injuries and were taken into custody.

The chase and the accident remain under investigation.