State Patrol: Pedestrian killed on I-80 in Altoona early Thursday

ALTOONA, Iowa – The Iowa State Patrol says a female who was walking on I-80 in Altoona early Thursday morning was killed after being struck by a car.

Sgt. Alex Dinkla tells WHO 13 that the accident happened around 4:16 a.m. near the 142 mile marker as a driver was merging onto westbound I-80. Dinkla says a Pontiac G6 driven by an adult male was on the travel portion of the road when it “unintentionally” struck a female who was walking on the interstate.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

No names have been released.

The Iowa State Patrol is continuing its investigation into the crash.