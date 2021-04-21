State Patrol: Man Stole Iowa Trooper’s Squad Car, Arrested Following Pursuit

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A Dallas Center man is facing multiple charges after officials say he stole an Iowa State Patrol trooper’s vehicle Tuesday afternoon after being taken into custody and leading law enforcement officers on a chase through Dallas and Madison counties.

The incident started near Dexter when a state trooper spotted 31-year-old Brandon Doerring walking away from a car parked on the shoulder of I-80. The trooper said he observed drug activity and took Doerring in custody.

Brandon Doerring (WHO 13)

He was placed in the front seat of the trooper’s vehicle, which is normal because Iowa State Patrol cars do not have a cage separating the front and the back. Doerring somehow slipped off the handcuffs, made his way to the driver’s seat, and took off.

Law enforcement began a pursuit of Doerring, which ended in the 1400 block of Tree Line Ct. in rural Madison County, where he was taken into custody.

“This is very unusual, this is not something normal. You know we look at many different agencies are arresting and taking people into custody. And for somebody to steal a squad car, this is not something that’s usual. It’s not something that we’re accustomed to and so when … when this happens it’s very concerning when somebody has the will to want to do this to a law enforcement officer’s car and take that,” said Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says no one was injured in the pursuit but the trooper’s vehicle and a Dallas County patrol vehicle suffered moderate to severe damage.

Doerring is being held in the Dallas County Jail on charges of assault with intent to injure a peace officer, first-degree theft, second-degree theft, eluding, reckless driving, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, OWI, speeding, and driving while license denied.