State Patrol: Impairment Suspected in Fatal Dallas County Crash

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — One person is dead and two others, including a child, are injured after a crash just outside of Perry Tuesday night.

The Iowa State Patrol has reported that 40-year-old Danyel Hardisty of Minburn was pronounced dead on the scene after the accident.

According to the accident report, Hardisty was heading north on J Avenue (County Road P58) around 9:45 p.m., when 53-year-old Stephen Wink of Council Bluffs crossed over into the northbound lane and crashed head-on into Hardisty’s vehicle.

Seven-year-old Javen Sorenson, who was in the car with Hardisty during the time of the accident, was transported to Blank Children’s Hospital for his injuries.

The other driver, Wink, was also later transported to Methodist Hospital in Des Moines.

The Iowa State Patrol says it has notified the next of kin.

At this time, authorities do believe that impairment played a role in this crash.

Currently, this incident is still under investigation.