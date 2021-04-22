State Patrol: Chase Spans 70 Miles on I-80, Reaches 111 MPH

IOWA — A driver that led Iowa State Troopers on a chase spanning 70 miles on I-80 Thursday morning has been taken into custody.

Lt. Nathan Ludwig with the Iowa State Patrol tells WHO 13 the pursuit began in Iowa County, just west of Williamsburg at 6:51 a.m. A trooper clocked a blue Honda Accord with Iowa plates traveling 111 miles per hour westbound on I-80 and began pursuit.

During the course of the chase, several stop sticks were set in the path of the driver which slowed the vehicle’s speed. After stop sticks took out two tires the driver was traveling at speeds of 65 miles per hour, and when a third tire was popped by stop sticks his top speed was 40 miles per hour.

Law enforcement was trying to encourage the driver to exit at the Iowa DOT Weight Station east of Mitchellville, before the chase reached the metro, when the Honda went into the ditch. Troopers were able to take the driver into custody without incident.

No injuries were reported and Lt. Ludwig says there was only minor damage to the front of one trooper’s vehicle.

The driver has refused to identify himself to law enforcement. He will face multiple traffic charges including eluding and speeding.

Local law enforcement agencies did assist the Iowa State Patrol as the pursuit moved through their jurisdiction as did officers from the Motor Vehicle Enforcement Division.