State Patrol: 1 dead, 1 injured in Boone County crash

BOONE COUNTY, Iowa – A crash just east of Boone Sunday claimed the life of a Boone man and injured a Johnston woman.

According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened around 11:25 a.m. at the intersection of 110th Street, also known as the Lincoln Highway, and R Avenue.

The report says 28-year-old Hayley Swann was driving southbound on R Ave. when she failed to stop at a stop sign and her SUV struck an eastbound pickup truck on the driver’s side. The truck was pushed off the road and struck a power pole.

The driver of the truck, 22-year-old Alexander Zigler died at the scene.

Swann was transported to the Boone County Hospital for treatment. The extent of her injuries is not known.

The investigation into the crash continues.