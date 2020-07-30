State Officials Promise Increased Enforcement of Social Distancing Guidelines at Iowa Bars and Restaurants

Ankeny, Iowa — The State of Iowa is getting serious about enforcing social distancing and hygiene at bars and restaurants amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Alcoholic Beverages Division and the Department of Inspections and Appeals announced on Thursday that they are taking additional steps to ensure that Governor Reynolds’ public health disaster proclamation is being adhered to. That proclamation requires groups of patrons or individuals be seated at least six feet apart. Anyone dining or drinking at a bar top is required to have a seat as well.

Any business with a permit to sell alcohol can face a $1,000 fine for a first offense of violating the Governor’s guidelines. A second offense by a bar or restaurant could lead to a seven-day suspension of their permits to serve food or alcohol.