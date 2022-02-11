DES MOINES, Iowa – Losing teachers, or more specifically substitutes, is a concern when Gov. Reynolds lifts her pandemic health emergency next week.

The declaration allowed paraeducators to work as subs. After our report aired Wednesday night, state officials are rethinking this and a spokesperson with the Governor’s Office said a rule change is in the works.

Donna Fiscus is determined to keep teaching.

“It feels like a slap in the face,” Donna Fiscus, a paraeducator, said. “All of a sudden, I was good enough for that time period. But now you’re not…It’s the Board of Education and Gov. Reynolds that’s now saying, ‘Nope, I’m sorry. Thank you for your service. Thank you for doing this, but now you’re done.’”

With the COVID-19 emergency proclamation ending next week, paraeducators like Fiscus were told they would no longer be able to substitute in any classroom. The only permission will be given for subbing in their assigned special education classroom.

BCLUW Schools Superintendent Ben Petty relied on Fiscus to get through the pandemic and says he can’t afford to lose her.

“It just makes things more challenging,” Petty explained. “And it oftentimes means that we’re really scrambling to try and fill in when the teacher is absent, or that other teachers are giving up their planning period more often, and it just creates more stress, more of a strain on the entire system.”

We wanted to know if larger metro districts are impacted by this. Johnston Schools says a paraeducator has filled in for a teacher 77 times this year, but with hundreds of teachers’ absences, the district says that’s a small percentage.

Waukee Schools says they’ve utilized their paraeducators as subs “intermittently.”

“A couple principals say they never have and the reason for that is we actually still need our paraeducators and our associates to be with students as well,” Amy Varcoe, executive director of communications for Waukee Schools, said. “So to pull them from a student who would need them to lead a classroom, we’re still down a person.”

The bottom line is that different districts have different needs, and the Board of Educational Examiners might soon leave it up to them.

“Let us continue and let the schools decide if you’re not a qualified sub,” Fiscus said.

The Board of Educational Examiners will meet on Monday, Feb. 14 to discuss the change. Executive Director Mike Cavin thinks it will be up to each district to request that their paraeducators be allowed to keep working as substitutes. He hopes to have the new process in place before the governor’s proclamation ends on Wednesday, Feb. 16.