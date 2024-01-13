DES MOINES, Iowa — On Friday Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird announced the state’s decision to file an appeal to end the injunction blocking the partial enforcement of the book ban law.

Senate File 496, also known as the book ban law, was signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds in early 2023 and was set to go into effect on Jan. 1. The bill restricts the use of pronouns in schools, requires parental approval for a student to use a name other than the name listed on their birth certificate, bans sexually explicit material from school libraries, and bars educators from discussing gender identity and sexual orientation to K-6th grade students.

School districts across Iowa pulled books out of their classrooms and libraires, including works by John Green and Jodi Picoult, prior to the 2023-2024 school year in an attempt to be compliant with the law.

The ACLU of Iowa, well-known authors, and several others filed a lawsuit in November to permanently ban the legislation – claiming the law violates the constitutional rights of students and violates the first and fourteenth amendments.

In December a judge placed a preliminary injunction on some portions of the law. The injunction stops the enforcement of removing books that depict sex acts and the enforcement of barring teachers from discussing gender identity and sexual orientation. Judge Stephen Locher said he placed the injunction on these aspects of the law due to it being written too broadly.

On Friday the state filed an appeal to reverse the injunction. In a press release Bird said the injunction should be removed in order to protect the innocence of Iowa children.

“When we send our kids to school, we trust that their innocence will be protected,” Bird said. “I’m glad to say that we are today appealing the district court’s decision in order to uphold Iowa’s law that keeps sexually explicit books out of the hands of our kids in school. Iowa’s law is clear; sexually explicit books and materials have no place in our elementary school classrooms or libraries. As a mom, I share parents’ concerns and remain committed to keeping our schools a safe place for kids to learn and grow. With this appeal, we will continue the fight to protect Iowa families and uphold Iowa’s law in Court.”