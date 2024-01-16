DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa State lawmakers were back at the capitol building after a long weekend following Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

House Study Bill 542 is the legislation that would give the Department of Education oversight over the state’s nine area education agencies; and it would allow schools to choose between different agencies or get resources from the private sector.

The bill would limit the resources AEAs are able to offer in helping address student needs. Currently, AEAs provide media services, emergency responses, special education resources, etc. The purpose of AEAs has been making sure every student in the state has access to education and the support that is needed for each individual student to thrive in their surroundings. The current policy proposed would strip AEA services just to special education.

“How? Who is going to do it? And who is going to pay for it? They have already started advertising for the positions and we haven’t even passed the bill yet. So, there are a lot of AEA employees out there doing marvelous, who do you think was at Perry first? AEAs,” said State Representative Sharon Steckman, (D) District 59 from Mason City.

Rep. Steckman is willing to look over changes that may need to be made to AEAs, but she said that the policy asks for too much to be done in a short amount of time.

Republicans are just starting to read through the full bill as well. One said that he will make sure to do his due diligence while discussing the bill this session. He said that these changes are so big, it requires a heightened fact-gathering process.

“Major changes that we are talking about. We are going to have to go through it very carefully. This is certainly an example of something I am going to listen very closely to my local superintendents, my local school officials, and I am going to speak to my local AEAs. I am going to get as much information as I can,” said State Representative Steve Holt, (R) District 12 from Denison.

The piece of the bill that discusses AEAs has a deadline of April 30, 2024 for school districts to decide if they are sticking with the same AEA, or changing to a new one, or one in the private sector. If schools stay with the same AEA the district is locked in a contract for two years. So, expect to a lot of action on this specific bill early into session.