State Historical Museum Reopens Tuesday

DES MOINES, Iowa — The State Historical Museum of Iowa is opening up its doors again Tuesday. After months of being closed during the pandemic, it is now starting a phased opening with a portion of the exhibits available for families to come explore and learn.

Many of the artifacts and exhibits are very timely right now with connections to what we are seeing in the Black Lives Matter movement and COVID-19. There are exhibits on the Civil War and World War One that both touch on the rights of Black Iowans as well as the Influenza Pandemic of 1918-19.

The museum is operating at modified hours for the time being. It is open from Tuesday-Friday 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. A lot of other museum and historical sites are also reopening in a reduced manner. Head to IowaCulture.gov to find out what is open and other online resources for virtual learning.

WHO 13’s Whitney Blakemore spoke with the state curator who said they are not only wanting to help Iowa families learn about the past, but are also hoping they will help them record history. The State Historical Society is working to preserve the stories of this Coronavirus pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement. You can find more information about how to donate materials here.