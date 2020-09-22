State Forester: Fall Colors to Differ Throughout the State Due to Drought, Derecho

DES MOINES, Iowa — We’re saying hello to Fall on Tuesday morning and that means the beautiful fall colors are right around the corner. Depending on where you are in the state, the picture-perfect time of year may be better than ever, or hard to come by.

Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) state forester, Jeff Goerndt, said areas of the state seeing a drought this summer may have some of the best and brightest fall colors of all. More sugar builds up in the leaves when there’s dry weather, meaning some leaves turn red a little bit earlier. Add that with bright sunny days and cool nights, fall colors will easily be triggered leaving us with a great season ahead.

For the communities impacted by the derecho, fall won’t be the same. Goerndt said about 750,000 acres of timber were impacted, leaving our canopy bare.

“In the derecho impacted area I think we’re gonna see a huge impact on fall color,” Goerndt said. “I was just over in Cedar Rapids, Marion area last week looking at some of the damage, and a lot of trees are just a skeleton. There’s a lot of leaves on the ground, a lot of trees are just plain missing. So, I think throughout central Iowa and east-central Iowa, you’re going to see an impact on fall color viewing for sure. It’s not going to be as good in those areas impacted by the storm.”

The weekly fall color reports by the Iowa DNR started Monday. It said the fall color season has arrived in the Northeast corner of Iowa. Central Iowa’s estimated peak viewing starts October 10th.