DES MOINES, Iowa — Due to the warm dry conditions across the state, more counties are asking to declare burn bans. So far, about 20 counties statewide have asked for the designation from the State Fire Marshal Office.

The counties now with a burn ban include: Adair, Butler, Cedar, Clayton, Clinton, Dubuque, Floyd, Guthrie, Hardin, Humboldt, Jackson, Jasper, Montgomery, Muscatine, Page, Pottawattamie, Scott, and Webster.

“I’m assuming we’re probably going to have a better part of the state under a burn ban at least this weekend,” said Dan Wood, the State of Iowa Fire Marshal. “Especially this time of year you know we haven’t had a whole lot of rain last winter. We need to get a whole lot of moisture so we’re really behind the curve on the drought thing.”

Wood added that with the temperature in the 80’s and the wind it can really set off some fires.

“You know, if people just toss the smoking materials along the roadway that causes the grass fires and field fires along the roadway,” said Wood. “If farmers are getting in the field this time of year, they need to be making sure that equipment is in the best working order, because we don’t want to lose tractors, and other equipment by starting on fire, causing those field grass fires either.”

Burn bans can be issued at the request of at least one or more fire department in a county. The County Emergency Manager can request the ban and then the State Fire Marshal issues the ban.