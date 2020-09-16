‘Taste of the Fair’ Returns for Three Fall Weekends

DES MOINES, Iowa — If you’re still in need of an Iowa State Fair food fix, you’ll have few more chances.

Three more weekends of “Taste of the Fair” have been announced by organizers.

You might remember the event held back in July and the new weekends will be similar.

About two dozen vendors will be spaced out along the Grand Concourse at the State Fairgrounds, giving customers a chance to grab some of their favorite fair foods like corn dogs, cheese, curds, and funnel cakes. Walk-up orders will be taken and you can enjoy the food a safe distance away or take it to go.

The use of masks is being encouraged, there will be social distancing markers on-site, and hand sanitizer provided.

Visitors are being told to enter through the Grand Ave gate off East 30th or the University gate off East 33rd.

Parking on the Grand Concourse is not allowed but there will be spots available in the Elwell Family Food Center parking lot, behind the Varied Industries Building, in the North parking lot or in the Midway/Thrill Ville area.

You can find out more about which vendors will be taking part and what foods will be on the menu here.

The dates and hours of the events are:

Taste of the Fair, Week 1

-Friday, September 25 4 p.m.-8 p.m.

-Saturday, September 26 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

-Sunday, September 27 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Taste of the Fair, Week 2

-Friday, October 2 4 p.m.-8 p.m.

-Saturday, October 3 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

-Sunday, October 4 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Taste of the Fair, Week 3

-Friday, October 9 4 p.m.-8 p.m.

-Saturday, October 10 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

-Sunday, October 11 11 a.m.-6 p.m.