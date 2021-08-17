Slow transition to using credit card payments for Iowa State Fair visitors

DES MOINES, Iowa — This is the first year that all vendors at the Iowa State Fair are accepting credit cards as a form of payment.

All vendors at the fair were required to buy and use a new cash register system, Clover. The model that most vendors are using cost up to $750. Not only is it a contactless option for fairgoers, but other features of Clover include paperless receipts, inventory management, and sale tracking with item level reporting.

The owner of Applishus, Connie Boesen, has been at the fair for 35 years and took part in a trial run for credit card use at the fair in 2019.

“For me, it’s really just a continuation because we’ve done it before. My employees love it, they don’t have to worry about adding things up. I have records at the end of the day of how much I sold so now I can judge if I have too much or too little,” Boesen said.

Despite these new upgrades for vendors, fairgoers haven’t quite caught on yet. According to Boesen, over 70% of Applishus’s sales are still made with cash.

One fairgoer, Lea Boyd, said using cash is what she’s been accustomed to. However, she isn’t opposed to swiping a card when need be.

“Our generation grew up with cash. So it’s for something like this, it’s more of a habit for us,” Boyd said. “If I run out of cash I’m going to use my card. Because I’m not going to give up what I want to eat at the fair, just because I didn’t bring enough cash.”