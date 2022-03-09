DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa State Fair has added two more acts to the Grandstand lineup for this summer.

Pop artist Demi Lovato will perform on the first weekend of the fair, with a concert set for Sunday, August 14th. The Grammy-nominated singer has had number one hits “Anyone” and “I Love Me” and released their latest album Dancing with the Devil in 2020. Lovato got their start acting on the Disney Channel.

Another addition to the lineup is the heavy metal group Disturbed. The band formed in the 90s and gained popularity with hits “Down with the Sickness” and “The Sound of Silence”. They’ll perform on Saturday, August 19th, and be joined by special guest Chevelle.

Tickets for both shows go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 11th, and can be bought here.