Iowa State Fair still seeking staff two weeks away from kickoff

DES MOINES, Iowa– The Iowa State Fair is just two weeks away and organizers are still looking to fill several fair jobs.

The fair needs to fill positions in admissions, Barksdale State Fair cookies, thrill parks, the giant slide, seasonal maintenance, and parking.

These jobs consist of working all 11 days of the fair and making at least $10/hour. Fair staff also have free access to the fair and free parking.

Applicants need no previous experience and can be as young as 14 years of age.

Mindy Williamson with the Iowa State Fair said this annual event can bring in over a million people to the fairgrounds and organizers want to ensure they have enough staff to handle the crowd.

“Nothing is critical at this point but we sure want to make sure that fairgoers have the most efficient and quick way to get in here. They can park quickly, they can get through the gates quickly,” Willaimson said. “The more help we have in those positions will only enhance your experience here at the fair.”

To learn more about the open positions and apply online visit the Iowa State Fair website.