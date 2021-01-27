Iowa State Fair Adds Five Finger Death Punch to Grandstand Lineup

DES MOINES, Iowa – Another Grandstand concert has been announced for the 2021 Iowa State Fair and this one should have heavy metal fans ready to bang heads.

Five Finger Death Punch is set to perform on August 20, 2021. The thrash, alt rock, and classic metal band is known for hits like “The Bleeding,” “A Little Bit Off,” and “Wash It All Away”.

Tickets will go on sale here January 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. and will range in price from $37 to $60.

The Iowa State Fair says it will follow all COVID-19 safety protocols that are in place in August of 2021.