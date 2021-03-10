Iowa State Fair Adds Doobie Brothers Concert to Grandstand Lineup

DES MOINES, Iowa – The 2021 Iowa State Fair will feature another blast from the past with a performance by classic rockers, The Doobie Brothers.

The group’s 50th Anniversary Tour comes to the Grandstand stage on Sunday, August 22nd to close out the final day of the fair.

The lineup for the concert features Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, and John McFee. The group was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2020.

They’re sure to thrill fans at the fair with hits like, “Takin’ It to the Streets,” “China Grove,” and “Listen to the Music”.

Tickets can be purchased online starting March 12 and range from $37 to $62.

Fair organizers say all COVID-19 precautions will be taken as required.