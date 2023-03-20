DES MOINES, Iowa — A chart-topping boy band is being welcomed back to the Iowa State Fair — more than 30 years after the group last took the Grandstand stage.

The Iowa State Fair announced Monday that New Kids on the Block will perform Saturday, August 12 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale March 24 at 10:00 a.m. and range from $45 to $95.

The group was most popular in the late 80s and into the 90s and has sold more than 80 million albums worldwide. KNOTB had #1 hits with songs “Hangin’ Tough,” “Step By Step,” and “I’ll Be Loving You (Forever).”

NKOTB last performed at the fair on August 22, 1989 with 80s pop princess Tiffany. More than 15,000 people attended that concert.

You can check out all of the acts that have been announced so far for the 2023 Iowa State Fair Grandstand and purchase tickets here.