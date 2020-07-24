Get Your Fair Food Fix, ‘Taste of the Fair’ Starts This Weekend

DES MOINES, Iowa — For the first time since World War II, the Iowa State Fair is not going to happen in 2020. That means, no big slide, no big boar, and no big bellies full of food — or does it?

The Iowa State Fair didn’t want to leave Iowans without their fair food fix this summer so they created the “Taste of the Fair” event and it starts Friday afternoon.

Partnering with food vendors, the State Fair is offering two weekends of fair food options. Twenty of the normally over 200-plus fair food vendors are stationed at the Midway/Thrill Ville area of the fairgrounds to give people a chance to purchase their favorite fair food.

Classics like Barksdale State Fair cookies, Tot-chos, Grader Taters, Gyros, Smoothies, Chicken Legs, and much more are available. Even new food items like Waffle Chix that’s only been at the Iowa State Fair for a few years, and their newest stand, the “Pioneer Wagon,” featuring rattlesnake sausage will be in attendance.

There are many safety measures taken for this event. Stands are spread out with no immediate seating for people to congregate, there are hand sanitizer stations, and masks will be worn by all fair employees and volunteers. Masks are recommended for attendees. They are also following social distancing guidelines and watching crowd numbers.

Though the food prices are the same, admission and parking are free. People can enter and exit through Gate 2 off University Ave. and then walk through Gate 14 near the Midway/Thrill Ville area. No other gates on the Fairgrounds will be open at that time.

There are two “Taste of the Fair” weekends. It runs Friday-Sunday on both July 24-26th and July 31-August 2nd. Times are below:

Taste of the Fair, Weekend 1 (July 24-26)

Friday, July 24 4 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 25 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sunday, July 26 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Taste of the Fair, Weekend 2 (July 31- August 2)

Friday, July 31 4 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Saturday, August 1 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sunday, August 2 11 a.m.-6 p.m.