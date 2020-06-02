Decision on 2020 Iowa State Fair to Come by June 15th

DES MOINES, Iowa – The COVID-19 pandemic has made a definite change in the landscape of annual summer events with many, like RAGBRAI and Hinterland, canceling because of the threat of spreading the illness.

The fate of one of the most beloved summer events in the state is still unknown, but the Iowa State Fair Board is still holding out hope the event will be able to take place this summer.



The board released a statement Monday saying organizers are still reviewing plans on how the event can still go on.

The board is expected to reach a final decision on the 2020 Iowa State Fair by June 15th.

Grandstand headliner Chris Stapleton has already pulled out of his scheduled performance after canceling his tour due to the coronavirus. His concert has already been rescheduled for the 2021 Iowa State Fair, on August 19th.