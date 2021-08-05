DART and WHO 13 partner to offer Park & Ride service to the Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa — Fairgoers can park their car and ride DART for a convenient, air-conditioned trip to the Iowa State Fair August 12-22, 2021.

NOTE: The Federal Mask Mandate remains in effect on Public Transportation. If you are planning to use the Park & Ride option the TSA requires that you wear a mask.

Free Parking Locations

Three Park & Ride locations are available, with free parking, from 8:30 a.m. to midnight each day of the fair. All buses will drop off and pick up at Gate 10 at the Fairgrounds.

Center Street Park & Ride, 7th and Center Streets (map)

Enter Center Street parking ramp on 7th Street. Bus picks up at the corner of 6th Avenue and Center Street. NOTE: Overflow parking is directly to the west of the parking ramp in the Principal lot. The lot is open after 3 p.m. on weekdays and all day on weekends. Overnight parking is not permitted.

Iowa State Capitol, East 12th Street (map)

Parking available at State Capitol visitor lots. Bus picks up on East 12th Street, directly east of the Capitol building. NOTE: On weekends, all State Capitol parking lots are available for DART Park & Ride parking.

Southeast Polk High School, NE 80th Street and Highway 163 (map)

Parking available in high school parking lots. Bus picks up at main door of high school and drops off at Gate 10 of the Fairgrounds. This is a very popular Park & Ride location and fills up quickly each morning. If you’re heading to the Fair in the late morning or early afternoon, you are encouraged to use the Center Street or Capitol Park & Ride locations. Please also be advised that as SE Polk fills up, there is a longer walk from further parking spots to the bus pick-up location. Overnight parking is not allowed at SE Polk High School. Vehicles will be towed after 2 a.m.

Costs to Ride

DART round-trip fares can only be paid with cash the day of the ride. You can show your Iowa State Fair advanced admission ticket and receive half off the price of the round-trip fare. One-way fares are available upon request.

$2 adults (ages 11+)

$1 children (ages 6-10), adults ages 65+, Medicare card holders and people with disabilities (half-fare)

Children ages 5 and under are free.

REMINDER: TSA requires all riders to wear a mask when on the bus. Masks will be available onboard.

DART Customer Service

For questions or more information about DART’s Park & Ride service to the Iowa State Fair, please contact DART Customer Service by phone at 515-283-8100, by email at dart@ridedart.com or in-person at 620 Cherry Street, Des Moines.

*DART and WHO 13 are partnering to offer this service to fairgoers.