Cole Swindell, Dustin Lynch Round Out 2021 Iowa State Fair Grandstand Lineup

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa State Fair has finished up filling out its 2021 Grandstand concert schedule.

Wednesday morning, the fair announced country artists Cole Swindell and Dustin Lynch will perform on August 16th.

Swindell has had #1 Billboard hits with “Chillin’ It” and “You Should Be Here”. Lynch is known for songs “Hell of a Night” and “Good Girl”.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Friday, March 26th at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased here.

Fair organizers say they plan to follow any COVID-19 regulations that are in place.

The 2021 Iowa State Fair runs from August 12-22.