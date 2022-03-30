DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa State Fair has announced a neighbor to the north will be performing on the Grandstand stage at this year’s event.

On the heels of her tour celebrating the 25-year anniversary of the album “Jagged Little Pill”, Alanis Morissette is booked for an August 15th concert. The Canadian seven-time GRAMMY award-winning artist will be joined by special guest, country singer Morgan Wade.

Tickets go on sale on April 1st at 10:00 a.m. and range from $45-$95 and can be purchased here.

Fair organizers say just one more concert at the Grandstand has yet to be announced for this summer’s event.