90s Hitmakers Boyz II Men, Bel Biv DeVoe Announced for Iowa State Fair Grandstand Show

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa State Fair is bringing the masters of 90s hip hop harmonies, Boyz II Men, to the Grandstand stage this summer.

The bestselling R&B group of all time is scheduled to perform on August 15, 2021 and will be joined by special guest Bel Biv DeVoe.

While your Starter jacket might be a tad too warm for the fair, you can accessorize with a gold rope chain, and your trusty Timberlands as you enjoy Boyz II Men performing classic hits like “Motownphilly,” “End of the Road,” and “I’ll Make Love to You”.

Bel Biv DeVoe, a spinoff of New Edition, is known for songs “Poison” and “Do Me!”

Tickets for the show go on sale February 19th at 10:00 a.m. on the fair’s website. Ticket prices range from $20 to $45.

Iowa State Fair officials say they will follow whatever COVID-19 safety precautions are required at the time of the concert.