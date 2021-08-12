State Fair vendors ready to return to work after canceled 2020

DES MOINES, IOWA — Wednesday was the last day before the gates swing open at the 2021 Iowa State Fair, and vendors were busy getting ready. For a new food vendor La Cosina, this is a new venture here.

“We are very excited we’re doing original authentic Mexican food so it’s gonna be very very delicious everything that we’re doing is fresh ingredients everything homemade,” said Pepe Guerrero, manager of the operation. He said he was able to get enough help to serve food. “It’s been a task but you know with the help of some friends and some people that I know over the years we’ve been achieving this to the success.”

At the B&B Store’s tent there was a long trailer with piles of boxes of products the store plans to sell.

“I’m looking forward to seeing everybody finally getting out for the summer and just seeing everybody happy,” said Sydney Stolle, of B&B.

John Elfrink brought his Total Comfort Swings to the Varied Industries Building. He missed not being here in 2020.

“It was a hard year all the way around because we basically make our living off attending different fairs and festivals with the swings, we do sell some online, but basically we travel and do shows, so with Covid it was very hard on us,” said Elfrink. “I mean as far as getting the swings in and getting them assembled so I can get them here for the people to see is the main thing, trying to get the booth set up and all that I got in Monday, Greg and Katie showed up Tuesday and we’ve been working on it ever since.”

For Central Iowa Fencing, this is their first year as an exhibitor.

“You know I mean we’re just hoping that we see some people come out and it’s our first year here we were supposed to come last year but unfortunately the fair was not going to be held,” said Ann Dunahoo, business owner. So we’re just hoping to meet some people have some of our customers that haven’t come out and just say hi.”

“It is a lot of work it’s about three days of set up prior to the there and then 10 or 11 days of the fair, a couple days of teardown afterwards,” said Russ Ynger of P and P Small Engine in Des Moines. “Just seeing all the people, obviously the weather wasn’t so hot I’d be great but it’s supposed to cool off so I’m looking forward to that.”

Gates open at 8:00 a.m. Thursday, for the Iowa State Fair.