State Fair Vendors Face Huge Losses After 2020 Cancelation

DES MOINES, Iowa — The cancelation of the Iowa State Fair came as a huge, but expected, disappointment for many fairgoers, but especially for vendors.

The Iowa State Fair Board’s decision came months after discussion, ultimately concluding it would be fiscally impractical to hold a fair during the coronavirus pandemic.

But the financial losses are still large. A 2019 state audit found the Fair Authority made nearly $30 million from the 2018 fair, which was up 10 percent from the previous year. That doesn’t even include the tens of millions in economic impact that the city of Des Moines sees from the fair.

Although the scales are smaller, vendors at the fair say they will also see great losses, and will have to find creative ways to make up for lost revenue.

Dustin Beener, the owner of Harderbrook’s Concessions, said 30 percent of their revenue comes from state fairs; the group also travels to a few nearby states to sell food. His family has been doing business at the fair since 1913, a tradition only broke during World War II.

“It’ll be a huge loss for the state of Iowa not having the fair,” Beener said. “But we’re in this together. We are in areas we haven’t experienced, we’re all talking vendors all over the country discussing what each person is doing.

Already, some vendors are looking to create a fair-like experience off the grounds — at a social distance.

Jeff Nicholson, owner of P&P Small Engines can’t exactly recreate the fair, so he’s looking to do a fair-sale with markdowns on his business property. But Nicholson acknowledges there is nothing like the relationship building that takes place on fairgrounds.

“It’s a unique atmosphere. People are relaxed, wanna talk about anything from what we’re selling to what’s going on in their lives,” he said. “It’s a different pace than a daily basis what we have at the shop.”

Nicholson said that kind of relationship building sustains sales for the rest of the year for his business.

“It may take two months to get all of those sales we attribute to the fair. The week after the fair is huge, the whole month after the fair is big but we get a lot sales in October, even the following spring,” he said. “If you account for all of that you’re probably talking a couple 100 thousand dollars in sales.”