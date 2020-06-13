State Fair Cancelation Brings Mixed Feelings for Des Moines Eastsiders

DES MOINES, Iowa — Losing the 2020 Iowa State Fair is beyond historic, and for many it is heartbreaking.

“I don’t have anything to look forward to right now, said Joyce C. Lewis, who lives across the street from the fairgrounds at E. 30th Street and Walnut Street.

The decades-long tradition for many residents like Lewis in neighborhoods surrounding the fairgrounds hasn’t been what happens inside the fairgrounds.

“It means parking cars and making a little extra money for the ones that need it,” she said. Lawn parking over the duration of the fair can bring in a few thousand dollars for some. Lewis said, “I’m on a fixed income.”

Since becoming a widow and with her block crawling with enthusiastic visitors during the fair, it’s also one of her major social outings of the year. “I’m one of them that is getting hurt because that was my life just watching these people go by with their kids and now I can’t do that,” Lewis said.

Others in the neighborhood have different feelings about the fair’s cancelation.

“I was like yes! I liked it,” said Marla Del Carmen Hernandez, who has lived on the east side of Des Moines for 60 years. “We care just as much about the east side or probably more than they do about their town in Waukee. Eastsiders are really nice people.”

Del Carmen Hernandez stopped turning her lawn into fair parking about ten years ago. “We had a pool up and they hit that backing out. Vomit in your yard when they are drunk after concerts and no I won’t miss that one bit.”

If absence makes the heart grow fonder, Del Carmen Hernandez hopes a year without the fair can make out-of-town fairgoers treat her east side neighborhood with more respect in 2021. “Respect other people’s belongings,” she said.

No matter their feelings, all residents just hope that respecting social distancing guidelines can lead to a 2021 fair and respectful fairgoers. Lewis said, “I just miss being around people and this virus has put a damper on a lot of stuff. I hope they find a cure for it and fast.”

The Iowa State Revenue Department will also be missing out on the 6% sales tax they collect on lawn parking during the Iowa State Fair.