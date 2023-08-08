STATE CENTER, Iowa – One person is dead after being electrocuted in State Center Tuesday morning.

Chief Jon Thomas of the State Center Police Department said a 911 call came into the Marshall County Communications Center around 7:40 a.m. about someone who had received an electrical shock. An employee of State Center Electrical Utilities was working when they were shocked. The employee died, Chief Thomas said.

Officials are not releasing the employee’s name publicly at this time so family members can be notified first.

Chief Thomas said more information on the incident will be released Tuesday afternoon.