In the center of Iowa, you go to the center of town—3rd and 3rd—and you’ll know you’re in Iowa’s rose capital.

“They got talking to someone who was active in the Rose Society of Iowa,” says longtime resident, Harlan Quick. “And at the time were looking for a town in Iowa that wasn’t too big to be the rose capital.

The annual Rose Festival is this weekend, and the flowers seem to know it.

“Oh my gosh! Look at them!” says Rose Festival board chair, Buffi Honeck. “They’re gorgeous! And they really this year have come out.”

But as Iowa’s small towns dwindle, it’s not enough anymore to have an annual festival.

Buffi Honeck and her board are always looking for ways to stay relevant.

“It’s nice because the community also gives us ideas, so we are incorporating new ideas each year,” she says.

One of those “new ideas” turns 23 this year: the Rose Festival Competition Barbeque.

Teams started rolling in tonight—big men with bigger grills. Here to compete, eat, and…meet.

“It’s fun,” says Richard Bishop of Granger, “it gets you out, you get to meet new people, you make new friends…”

“I could have found a lot better things to do for a lot less money,” laughs Jake Raymond of Bennington, Nebraska, “but, I love doing BBQ.”

The competition IS serious. The event is sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbeque Society and winners earn qualifying points toward bigger events.

“It’s a sport to them,” says event coordinator, Megan Willier, “and the competitors, they always think a little differently than the next guy. But what I love about them is that they’re always willing to share tips.”

It’s a chance for relative newbies like Bishop, Raymond, and others to compete against the likes of American Royal Hall of Famer, Darren Warth (he’ll be there).

But even around red hot smokers, everybody’s cool.

“Yes. I mean—today,” smiles Bruce Grummon of Rockwell City. “Saturday that’s another story. We want to win.”

It’s also about adding to the festival crowd. 27 BBQ teams mean 27 more families (and their friends) at the Rose Festival.

“They can bring their kids,” says Willier, “they can go line up here on Main Street, watch the parade and then get ready for turn-ins later in the day.”

And then the rest of us can just sniff the air and savor the day…

“People will smell that, they’ll come down here, mingle through there and they’ll make their way to the Rose Garden which is really the most import part,” says Honeck.

Hear that? Follow your nose this weekend to State Center. You’ll find good things among good people.