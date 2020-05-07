State Campgrounds Re-Open Friday with New Rules and Restrictions

Iowa — Camping season can finally begin again in Iowa starting Friday, but it will be a much different experience for campers.

The Iowa DNR says campgrounds will open on Friday, May 8th at 8:00 a.m. on a first come, first serve basis. Reservation camping will begin again starting on Monday, May 11th.

The only campers who will be allowed into parks are those who have “self-contained restrooms.” That includes tents or campers with portable toilets or RVs with functioning backrooms.

Those aren’t the only restrictions that campers will find. The DNR released this list of new rules:

Visitors will not be allowed in the campgrounds, only those occupying the campsites

Campfires at the individual campsites will be limited to campers occupying that campsite

Six occupants per campsite, unless immediate family contains more than six

Some pit latrines are now open in busier day use areas

All modern restrooms and shower buildings, including water fountains, remain closed

Communal picnic tables and grills are open for use at your own risk

Playgrounds, day-use rental lodges and shelter houses will remain closed

Cabins, yurts and shelter houses will remain closed

Visitors centers, nature centers and museums within state parks will remain closed

Beaches remain open, but will be monitored closely

Some campgrounds may be closed due to construction or maintenance issues, so please check the specific closure information below for each park before planning a camping trip.

For up to date information on park and campground closures visit the Iowa DNR website.